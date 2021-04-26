Madhuri Dixit urges fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible after she received second jab of Covid vaccine

Indian star Madhuri Dixit has urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible after she herself received the second jab of Covid-19 vaccine.



The Dil To Pagal Hai actress took to Twitter and shared her adorable photo receiving the vaccine.

She wrote “Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you.”

Madhuri also asked the fans to stay home and stay safe.

She also posted the same photo with the same caption on Instagram.

In the picture, Madhuri is seen wearing a black Kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask as she receives the vaccine.