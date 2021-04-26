H.E.R addresses Oscar nomination: ‘It’s the icing on the cake’

H.E.R. (Gabriella Wilson) recently discussed her thoughts follwoing an Oscar nomination for her new song.

The star spoke about her accolade with host Janine Rubenstein and according to People magazine she was quoted saying, "The accolades are the just icing on the cake, it's really the process that I'm in love with."

"It's the leading up to the awards shows. It's being in the studio and creating this music and then hearing the reaction from the people during shows, and creating the arrangements for these live shows. Those are the moments that count for me."