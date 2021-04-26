close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 26, 2021

Atif Aslam asks fans to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

Atif Aslam has asked his millions of fans to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs to avoid further burdening healthcare system.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer took to Twitter saying “Praying for #India as the country battles the worst #Covid-19 surge the world has witnessed.”

He also urged his fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs.

Atif Aslam said, “Let's all - irrespective of the place we live in - strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further burdening our healthcare systems.”

The singer tweeted using hashtags “#HumanityFirst #PakistanstandswithIndia #indianeedoxygen.”

