Mahesh Babu urges fans to get Covid-19 vaccine; “getting vaccinated is the need of the hour’

Indian star Mahesh Babu has urged his fans to get Covid-19 vaccine, saying ‘getting vaccinated is the need of the hour’.



He said this after receiving his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The Telugu superstar took to Twitter and confirmed he has received the vaccine.

He tweeted, “Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!!”

“The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour,” the actor said and added “Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st.”

“#GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone,” he concluded.