Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King comes under fire for 'sexist' Princess Anne question

US chat show host and close friend of Meghan Markle, Gayle King has come under fire after asking why Princess Anne was the only woman who was walking behind Prince Philip’s coffin during his funeral procession.

People took to Twitter to hit back at Gayle’s “sexist” question.

Many users pointed out that Princess Anne is “Prince Philip’s only daughter” hence why she was the only female present.

"Gayle asked Tina Brown why Anne was in the funeral procession with the men?

"Uh, Princess Anne is Prince Philip's only daughter!" one user wrote.

Another person added: "I don't see why she was surprised.

"Princess Anne even walked for the Queen Mother funeral procession.

"And I find it disrespectful of her to even question.

"Princess Anne was his only daughter.

"Of course she was going to do that."

One user even urged Princess Anne “to sure Gayle King”.