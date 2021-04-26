close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 26, 2021
Mehwish Hayat urges fans to follow SOPs as coronavirus pandemic is not over

Superstar Mehwish Hayat has urged her millions of fans to follow coronavirus SOPs as the pandemic is not over yet.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said “I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India.”

“We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through - we’re here to offer whatever help is needed,” she said.

The actress also urged her Pakistani fans to follow SOPs as the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

She said, “I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)” followed by folded hands emoji.

