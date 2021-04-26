Prince William, Kate deemed 'beacon of hope' after Harry shuns royal duty

With Harry, 'out of the picture,' William and Kate are favoured to take the mantle of monarchy forward

With Harry and Meghan 'out of the picture' the Cambridges are believed to take the mantle of monarchy forward.

According to a palace staffer, “Without a doubt we are in a period of change. Arguably change at the top with the Queen handing over more ­responsibilities to the Prince of Wales and, of course, William as well.

“It means Kate will be even more front and centre and what you’ve seen over the past year or two is that she definitely has grown in confidence in order to do that.

“With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of the picture, and never likely to return, one would think, this is their time," they added.

In return, Kate admires the Queen just as much. “All the time William and I are so struck by the Queen’s sense of duty and commitment,” she once said. “It really is fantastic.”