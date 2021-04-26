Kim Kardashian mourns death of renowned fashion designer Alber Elbaz

Kim Kardashian penned an emotional tribute to the renowned fashion designer Alber Elbaz as he lost his battle against coronavirus at the age of 59.

The reality star shared her sadness on Instagrama and said she was 'heartbroken'. Kim also posted a string of photographs of their time together.

He had dressed 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star for her first Vogue cover and her first Met Ball, with the duo forming a close bond while working together.

Paying emotional tribute to him, she wrote: "Sweet @alberelbaz8 when I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke. "My first time to Paris I was surprised with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when I walked in. He was the most warm and welcoming."

She also penned: "Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold onto that memory forever. Then he and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own. Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs!"

Kim Kardashian went on to say: "What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever."

Albert had dressed several celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep. In 2016, he was made a member of the French Legion of Honour, France's most prestigious award.