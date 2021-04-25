Experts touch on Meghan Markle’s looming final conversation with the Queen

Royal experts recently came forward with their candid thoughts on all of the “things that need to be said” to Meghan Markle.



This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie and he told Royally Obsessed podcast listeners, "We have heard from sources that William and Harry did continue their conversation that day, as did Prince Charles.”

“While conversations did continue in some capacity, I haven't heard anything about deep discussions about any of the issues.”

“There are so many gaps that will perhaps be filled over time. These are those steps forward that, at the very least, matter massively."

He also added, “But I would also think that there needs to be a conversation that involves the Sussex family and individuals. This isn't just about Harry and William, this is also about the journey that we heard from the Duchess of Sussex.”

"And perhaps some of the things that haven't been addressed in that. That are many things that Harry can talk about with people."