Sun Apr 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Queen Elizabeth remains only female member of royal family to have served in armed forces

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip died  earlier this month at the age of 99.

The monarch said  goodbye to her husband, who she married 73 years ago, on April 17 at a royal funeral.

A couple of days after burying her husband, the British monarch celebrated her 95 birthday without the Duke of Edinburgh by her side.

Royal fans were left teary-eyed when they saw the Queen wiping back her tears.

Scores of social media users posted throwback pictures of the Queen to pay tribute to the monarch on her birthday.

A Twitter account shared some interesting pictures and facts about the Queen.

It said Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII.

The tweet added, she remains the only female member of the royal family to have entered the armed forces and is the only living head of state who served in WWII.

