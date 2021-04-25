Queen Elizabeth remains only female member of royal family to have served in armed forces

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip died earlier this month at the age of 99.

The monarch said goodbye to her husband, who she married 73 years ago, on April 17 at a royal funeral.

A couple of days after burying her husband, the British monarch celebrated her 95 birthday without the Duke of Edinburgh by her side.

Royal fans were left teary-eyed when they saw the Queen wiping back her tears.

Scores of social media users posted throwback pictures of the Queen to pay tribute to the monarch on her birthday.

A Twitter account shared some interesting pictures and facts about the Queen.

It said Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII.

The tweet added, she remains the only female member of the royal family to have entered the armed forces and is the only living head of state who served in WWII.