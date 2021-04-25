Carla Bruni pays tribute to Alber Elbaz who died of coronavirus

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday announced the death of designer Alber Elbaz.

It said in a statement that former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19.



French model Carla Bruni remembered Alber Elbaz in a social media post as tributes poured in for the designer .

Carla, who is wife of former French president Nicolas Sarcozy, shared a picture with Alber and wrote "Rest in peace".

Among Elbaz’s creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for The Iron Lady, while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

