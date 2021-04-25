close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor back in Mumbai from Maldives holiday trip after criticism

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor back in Mumbai from Maldives holiday trip after criticism

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are back in Mumbai, India from their Maldives holiday trip after receiving flak on social media.

The lovebirds jetted off for a beach vacation after recovering from coronavirus on April 19. The couple was slammed on social media for being irresponsible and careless as their country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at Mumbai airport as they are back in the city from their trip.

On the work front, they will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

