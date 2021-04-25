Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s departure unearthed

Prince Philip’s candid thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit have just been brought forward by experts.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Robert Jobson and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "I think he was just trying to say to her and Harry, it’s not easy but you’ve got to knuckle down and get on with it.”

“You’ve got to respect it but if they’ve got a life to lead they’ve got to lead it. I think we expected that to be within the Royal Family. But as they couldn't, obviously it was disappointing and it's a dereliction of duty really because you signed up for the gig."

While being probed about the Sussex’s departure, Mr. Jobson also added, "I would say that he would hope that they would have given more time to it, yes.”

“Philip had struggled greatly with what he saw as a lack of respect shown to the Queen by Harry, whose behaviour, he felt, had been unbecoming of a prince.”

"‘Both Her Majesty and the Duke have a soft spot for Prince Harry. But on this matter they both felt he and his new wife had behaved recklessly and without proper consideration to the consequences to the institution they had both signed up to serve, the Crown. Yes they thought their behaviour was unpredictable and showed a total lack of respect,’ said a senior member of the Royal Household.”