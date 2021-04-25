Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new source of income unveiled

An expert recently got candid about Prince William’s brand new ‘entitled’ income source.

This claim was brought forward by UCL Constitutional professor Bob Morris and he told Express, "You don't become Prince of Wales automatically. I think Charles was 10 when he became Prince of Wales. And he wasn't instituted into the role until he was 21 in 1969.”

“But I'm sure that King Charles would quickly designate William as Prince of Wales. He would then be entitled, of course, to the income of the Duchy of Cornwall estate."

For those unversed, the duchy land spans over 21 countries and encompasses 135,000 acres of land in England. A 2019 census even revealed an estimate of Prince Charles’ yearly earnings and clocked the figure to about £20 million with almost £1 billion of net assets.

Once Prince Charles is crowned king however, all of the assets, as well as the disposable income will be transferred to Prince William.