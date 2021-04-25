Akshay Kumar donates 10 million for Covid-19 relief work: ‘These are really tough times’

Amid growing cases of coronavirus, Indian star Akshay Kumar has donated 10 million for medical, food and oxygen for the needy, saying “These are really tough times.”



Akshay, who is known for his generosity and philanthropic activities, donated one crore to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's NGO for Covid-19 relief activities.

The cricketer took to Twitter and thanked Akshay for generosity.

He tweeted, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless” with folded hands.

Commenting on it, Akshay said “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.