Hansal Metha spills the beans on the ‘key’ to managing sleepless nights in lockdown

Hansal Metha recently showed off the personal movie stand he sets up on the sleepless nights he can no longer manage to fight off the covid-19 blues.

The director gave fans a glimpse into his personal escape from sleepless nights amid covid-19 in an Instagram photo.

The photo showed off his impromptu laptop stand by a bed and contained a caption right next to it that read, “This virus. Covid 19. Among other things it has messed up my sleep rhythm. I sleep all day and am unable to sleep at night."

"I’m anxious. Like all of us are. But thankfully there is cinema to keep that anxiety at bay. To get drunk on. To reflect upon. Until the next morning. When you check temperature, pulse and pop all your pills hoping this too shall pass.”

