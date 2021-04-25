close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

'No pain no gain': Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui vows to bounce back stronger after shoulder injury

Sun, Apr 25, 2021
‘No pain no gain’: Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui vows to bounce back stronger after shoulder injury

Pakistani film and TV actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has vowed to bounce back stronger after shoulder injury as he returned to gym after nine months of hiatus.

Sharing his picture from the gym, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote “2nd week in the gym after a 9 month injury prone hiatus. @hydrofitteam pushing me while still being patient with my shoulder injury.”

He further said, “No pain no gain! Going to bounce back stronger inshallah.”

In October last year, Sheheryar revealed that he was inactive on social media for the past two months as he was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza.

