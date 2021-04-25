close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spoke to streaming firm prior to Megxit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Claims have surfaced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in talks with a streaming firm a year before Megxit.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sessex were in talks with billion-dollar streaming company Quibi.

The couple met company executives in January 2019 despite the former actress claiming that the couple “didn’t have a plan” when they made the move to Canada, in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sources told the Mail on Sunday that the couple was in talks with the now defunct platform well before their son Archie was born.

The founder Jeffrey Katzenberg wanted the Duchess to host an online show which had the combination of pets and royalty.

"Meghan seemed to find that idea offensive and though she was gracious in the moment, people in the room were a bit appalled that this was the pitch to her," the source said.

"'Jeffrey thought that puppies and princesses both sold well so if you put them together you'd have something incredibly commercial."

