Ali Zafar requests govt to reconsider exams amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Students are under great stress’

Ali Zafar has requested the government to reconsider exams amid coronavirus pandemic, saying “Students are under great stress”.



The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Twitter and said “I am not fully aware of the technicalities but would like to request/urge the government to reconsider exams in the current Covid scenario.”

He further said “Students are under great stress.”

Earlier, superstar Mehwish Hayat also requested Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to cancel exams this year amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.



