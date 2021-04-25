‘Cancel Exams’: Mehwish Hayat comes out in support of students amid 3rd wave of Covid-19

Mehwish Hayat has come out in support of students across the country and requested Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood to cancel exams amid 3rd wave of Covid-19.



Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “It is wrong that students are being forced to take exams. Not only is it dangerous with the 3rd wave taking hold but is unfair when education has been so disrupted!”

“I humbly request @Shafqat_Mahmood to cancel exams this year as other countries have done,” Mehwish said with hashtag “#cancelexamspakistan2021”.

Pakistan has reported 157 deaths in 24 hours due to COVID-19, which is highest death toll in the country in a single day since start of the pandemic last year.