Sun Apr 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Princess Diana would’ve been proud of Meghan Markle: Sarah Ferguson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Meghan Markle may not have gotten a chance to meet Princess Diana but according to Sarah Ferguson, she would have been proud of her.

In an earlier appearance on Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York had remembered the late Princess of Wales and how she would have reacted to her son Prince Harry marrying the former actor.

"Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well.’ They are such a credit to her. Incredible,” Fergie said in the 2018 interview.

"She had this enormous compassion, and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine, as well. She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"

