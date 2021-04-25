Demi Lovato admits she used her relationships with men to seek stability

American singer Demi Lovato is opening up about finding stability through her relationships with men.



During a chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Ashley Graham on Friday, the singer, 28, revealed that jumping into relationships looked like stability.

“I noticed that a behavior of mine was jumping into relationships with men. And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that’s not always the answer,” she said.

“I actually found stability more on my own,” she added.

“I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point,” she continued, noting that she isn’t ruling out the possibility of diving back into a relationship in the future: “So that’s going to happen, and I’m excited for that. That’ll be fun. But in the meantime, I’m chillin’.”