Royals would be ‘crazy’ to speak to Meghan Markle, Harry with looming leak threats

Experts recently got candid about the possible implications of the royal family reaching out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with threats of obvious leaks afoot.

This claim has been brought forward by royal author and expert Angela Levin and during her interview with The Sun, she claimed, "I think the Royal Family would be crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry.”

"Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world. They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day."