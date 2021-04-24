close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 24, 2021

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to Varun Dhawan

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 24, 2021

Fans of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan are wishing him on his 34th birthday on social media.

 Katrina Kaif was also among Indian actors who  sent birthday wishes to Varun.

Sharing a picture of the actor, Katirna wrote, "Happiest birthday dead Varun Dhawan. May this year take you to the highest of heights. all the love to you.

Katrina Kaif is one of those actresses who never forgets sending birthday greetings to her co-stars, friends and family members. Hardly a day goes by when she doesn't use her Instagram to share a birthday wish. 

