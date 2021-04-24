close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2021

Beyoncé recalls the making of her ‘Lemonade’ music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 24, 2021
Beyoncé recalls the making of her ‘Lemonade’ music video

Singer songwriter Beyoncé recently turned to social media to reminisce over the 5-year anniversary of her hit Lemonade.

The singer penned the note on Instagram and wrote, “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art.”

She concluded her note by writing, “As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment