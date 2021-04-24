Beyoncé recalls the making of her ‘Lemonade’ music video

Singer songwriter Beyoncé recently turned to social media to reminisce over the 5-year anniversary of her hit Lemonade.



The singer penned the note on Instagram and wrote, “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art.”

She concluded her note by writing, “As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”

