Oprah admits Harry, Meghan Markle ‘surprised’ by consequences to ‘telling their story’

Oprah recently shed light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise over the consequences that arose following their tell-all interview.

The host got candid on Nancy O'Dell’s channel on talkshoplive and touched upon how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “wanted to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

But in that moment, “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that.”