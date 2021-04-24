Prince Harry 'did not get to see' William's kids during UK trip

Prince Harry did reunite with brother William for the first time in more than a year

No reunion for Prince Harry and William's kids as he returned to the US without meeting the young royals.



The Duke of Sussex, who was in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral, was not able to meet and spend time with Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the UK,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral (which George, Charlotte and Louis didn’t attend) and meeting privately with the queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage]," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Harry did reunite with brother William for the first time in more than a year at the funeral service.

“They were very tense as they walked into that chapel,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused.”