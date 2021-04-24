Hilary Duff opens up on bidding farewell to her role in 'Younger'

Hilary Duff said it is difficult to see 'Younger' end

Hilary Duff is having a hard time bidding adieu to her stint at show Younger as she preps for her role in How I Met Your Father.



The mother of three, who recently welcomed another baby, said it is difficult to see Younger end.

Talking to Variety, Hilary said, "After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye,” Hilary said about Younger. “I’m not ready for it to end.”



However, she did joke that she’s ready for a “a job that shoots in L.A!” instead of having to fly to New York City to film Younger.

Taking on the lead role of Sophie, who with her close-knit group of friends, is in the midst of navigating through life, in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” the actress shared.