Meghan, son Archie 'super excited' on Prince Harry's return from the UK

'Archie got super excited when he saw his daddy again,' an insider spoke of Harry's return

Meghan Markle was beyond ecstatic to have husband, Prince Harry, back home after attending his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral.



Harry, who spent almost a week in Britain, jetted off to Montecito, California to be with his pregnant wife.

“Even though Harry and Meghan were in constant contact during the trip, Meghan is over the moon to have Harry back home,” a source told Us Weekly.

"Archie got super excited when he saw his daddy again!” the insider revealed. “He couldn’t stop smiling.”

While Harry made his way to the UK, Meghan was not given a clearance by her doctors to travel.

“Meghan will be staying in California. She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” a source told the outlet. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”



The former actress, who had a miscarriage in July, was asked to take her pregnancy seriously.

“They’re taking this precaution seriously because she miscarried before,” the insider said. “Doctors don’t think the stress of it all is worth her risking losing another baby.”