Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Experts touch on Queen Elizabeth's loneliness after death of confidents

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021
Experts touch on Queen Elizabeth’s loneliness after death of confidents

Experts recently weighed in on all the friends Queen Elizabeth has lost throughout the course of her life.

This claim was brought forward by Royally Obsessed podcast guest Molly Mulshine and she spoke to listeners about the Queen’s heartbreaking loss and put it all into perspective for listeners, "When you think about the fact that she has lost her husband. About ten, fifteen years ago she lost her sister and her mother.”

Before concluding she added, Those are really the three people who kept her going and were her rocks throughout her whole life. So they are all gone now."

