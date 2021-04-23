Ayeza Khan drops jaws in her latest photos with mom, daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan delighted her millions of fans with jaw-dropping photos with her mother and daughter Hoorain Taimoor and the pictures have won the hearts on social media.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and posted a lovely picture, featuring herself, her mom and the daughter from their first iftaar party.

Ayeza Khan wrote in the caption, “Our bonds strengthen every time we sit together in this holy month. Such is the beauty of Ramadan. #firstiftaarparty.”

In another post, the actress posted a cute photo with her daughter Hoorain, saying “Meri Guriya. #hooraintaimoor.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.