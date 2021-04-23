close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Pooja Bhatt addresses feelings of survivor's guilt

Pooja Bhatt addresses feelings of survivor’s guilt

Director Pooja Bhatt recently got candid about feeling survivor’s guilt in covid-19’s second wave.

The star addressed her feelings over on Twitter and wrote, “Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow.The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands.For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well’. For leaving us to fend for ourselves” (sic)

Check it out below:


