Pooja Bhatt addresses feelings of survivor’s guilt

Director Pooja Bhatt recently got candid about feeling survivor’s guilt in covid-19’s second wave.
The star addressed her feelings over on Twitter and wrote, “Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow.The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands.For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well’. For leaving us to fend for ourselves” (sic)