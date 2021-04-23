close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

After mourning Prince Philip's death, Buckingham Palace Shop starts issuing tickets for royal residences

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021
 

The Buckingham Palace Shop has started issuing tickets for all of the royal residences, days after the death of Prince Philip and period of National Mourning for the husband of Queen Elizabeth.

The announced made on Instagram read, "Following the period of National Mourning for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, our online ticket office has now reopened. Tickets are available to book for all of the royal residences. We look forward to welcoming you back."

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9 and he was laid to rest on April 17.

