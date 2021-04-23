Ellen DeGeneres launches fundraiser for endangered species

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to step up and help save endangered species with a fundraiser set up in celebration for Earth Day.
The fundraiser will be hosted via the star’s own organization, The Ellen Fund. This non-profit will have a singular focus, i.e the support of endangered species.
As of now, nearly $250,000 has been donated for the cause by The Elephant Cooperation, a corporation working towards the protection of elephants as well as their natural habitats.