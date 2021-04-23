close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres launches fundraiser for endangered species

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021
Ellen DeGeneres launches fundraiser for endangered species

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to step up and help save endangered species with a fundraiser set up in celebration for Earth Day.

The fundraiser will be hosted via the star’s own organization, The Ellen Fund. This non-profit will have a singular focus, i.e the support of endangered species.

As of now, nearly $250,000 has been donated for the cause by The Elephant Cooperation, a corporation working towards the protection of elephants as well as their natural habitats.

Latest News

More From Entertainment