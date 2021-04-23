Ellen DeGeneres launches fundraiser for endangered species

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to step up and help save endangered species with a fundraiser set up in celebration for Earth Day.

The fundraiser will be hosted via the star’s own organization, The Ellen Fund. This non-profit will have a singular focus, i.e the support of endangered species.

As of now, nearly $250,000 has been donated for the cause by The Elephant Cooperation, a corporation working towards the protection of elephants as well as their natural habitats.