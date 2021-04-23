Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in her bridal photo shoot

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her latest bridal photo shoot for a wedding magazine and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.



Sharing her stunning cover photo of the magazine, the Dostana 2 actress said, “In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that.”

She further said, “This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible.”

“I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always,” Janhvi concluded.

Meanwhile, Janhvi looked absolutely ethereal in the latest photo shoot.