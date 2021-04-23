LeVar Burton announces Jeopardy casting in emotional note

close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
April 23, 2021

Fri, Apr 23, 2021
LeVar Burton is officially a member of Jeopardy and is elated to announce the news.

The star announced the news on Twitter with an announcement that read, "THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you [put] in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the lineup for this final hosting includes Good Morning America co-stars Robin Roberts George and George Stephanopoulos.

