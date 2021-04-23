Amber Heard’s legal team seeks dismissal over Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard and her legal team is reportedly looking towards possibly dismissing her defamation case against Johnny Depp.



The news was brought forward in a report by Deadline and its supplemental plea claim read, "Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true – Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life.”

“Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety."