Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate third birthday of son Prince Louis, shares sweet photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the third birthday of their son Prince Louis and released a new photo.



The photo of Prince Louis was posted on the official Instagramand Twitter handles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Kensington Palace shared the snap with caption “Three tomorrow! Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery.”

“The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” the statement added.

In the sweet photo, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child can be seen all smiling as he sports a backpack and poses on his red bike.