Harry 'constantly doting' on Meghan as she prepares to give birth to baby girl

When Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, says insider

Prince Harry is doing everything in his might to keep Meghan Markle loved and comforted as she prepares to welcome their daughter very soon.



The Duke of Sussex is going out of his way to help pregnant Meghan with household chores.



According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Harry has been “constantly doting” on Meghan Markle as she prepares to give birth.



“Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable,” the source added, noting that her mother, Doria Ragland, “hasn’t been around too much” in recent months.

As far as Meghan's pregnancy is concerned, the insider updated is “feeling much better” compared to when she was expecting Archie in 2019.

“Meghan does yoga every day, sometimes twice a day, it’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy,” the source said. “This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness.”