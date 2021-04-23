close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Shravan Rathod, Indian musician, dies of coronavirus related complications

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Renowned Indian music director Shravan Rathod, of popular musician duo Nadeem-Shravan, died on Thursday due to Covid-19 related complications.

Shravan was admitted to a hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last around 10:15 PM on Thursday, his son Sanjeev Rathore said.

On Monday, Sanjeev had confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis, saying: 'Yes, he tested positive for Covid and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim,' adding that 'he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him.'

Shravan was, according to his friends, a genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of Indian music industry. 

