Katrina Kaif shares Einstein's quote as she celebrates 'Earth Day'

Indian actress Katrina Kaif on Thursday joined celebrities to celebrate "Earth Day".
The "Bharat" actress took to Instagram to share a throwback with a message for her fans.
"To a day at one of the most beautiful places on earth. makes you appreciate days like these , just being out in nature ," she wrote.
Her post also accompanied an quote of Albert Einstein which read, "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better"