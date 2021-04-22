close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Katrina Kaif shares Einstein's quote as she celebrates 'Earth Day'

Indian actress Katrina Kaif on Thursday joined celebrities to celebrate "Earth Day".

The "Bharat" actress took to Instagram to share a throwback  with a message for her fans.

"To a day at one of the most beautiful places on earth. makes you appreciate days like these , just being out in nature ," she wrote.

Her post also accompanied an quote of Albert Einstein which read, "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better"


