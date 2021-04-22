Chrissy Teigen touches on ‘frustrations’ over Khloe Kardashian photo leak

Chrissy Teigen recently spilled the beans on her thoughts regarding Khloe Kardashian’s photo leak and the ‘frustration’ it brought up within her.

Chrissy Teigen recently got candid about Khloe Kardashian’s drama over a leaked photograph and expressed her ‘frustration’ with the way things were handled.

The author got candid during her appearance on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, "I went a million ways on it. I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”

Teigen also went on to say, “You get frustrated because I look at Khloe and I’m like, ‘You’re so beautiful, you’re so strong’. The changes that she’s made to her body, she’s so proud of and everybody’s so proud of. You want someone to be like, ‘[expletive] yes, this is my body’ in any light.”

At the same time, I’m like ‘Oh my god, if anyone’s able to say and have any kind of portrayal of the body they want people to see. If she didn’t want that photo to be out, she didn’t want that photo to be out, and that’s fine too.”