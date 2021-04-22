Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ distributes food kits for covid-19 front liners

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently came forward to aid covid-19 warriors working the frontlines through his organization Being Human.

the organization partnered with Yuva Sena to make the distribution a success and have already served essential workers like health care providers, police officers and BMC staff.

The news was brought forward in a report by Mid-Day and according to Yuva Sena’s leader Rahul Kanal, “Salman expressed his concern for the police officers, BMC staff and health workers on duty. Given their long work hours, he wondered how they would procure essentials since most shops are shut and the grocery stores are functioning in the stipulated four-hour window. Within 24 hours of our conversation, our food trucks hit the road.”