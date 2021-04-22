Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unable to finalise name for baby daughter

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a hard time picking out just one name for their second baby, a girl due this summer.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making every preparation to welcome their little bundle of joy, but still haven't made a key decision.

Harry and Meghan want their second child’s name “to have meaning" which is why they are taking their time to finalise one moniker.



A source told Us Weekly, “They … have not settled on one yet. There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit.”

When the pair welcomed their firstborn son, they named him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The name was a subtle nod to Harry's mother Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

Archie means “true and bold” in Scotland, while in Germany, it means “truly brave.” As for his middle name, Harrison is of English descent and means “son of Harry.”