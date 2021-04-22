Taapsee Pannu reveals why she is still using Twitter despite it being ‘toxic’

B-Town sensation Taapsee Pannu has been speaking her truth loud and clear on her social media channels despite all the hate she has been subjected to because of it.

The Pink star revealed why despite the negativity rampant on Twitter, she never thought about quitting the microblogging website.

"There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful,” she tweeted.

Her words were met with applause from her fans and followers who encouraged her to stay strong despite the naysayers attacking her every statement.



One fan commented: "Taapsee I am really glad that u stayed here despite all the trolling that u face. And I am glad you're happy to see the timeline filled with support. But please please use the reach you have to retweet those SOS messages. Or else those feelings of gratitude are for nothing.”