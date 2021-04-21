Sonam Kapoor addresses growing covid-19 struggles: ‘We will get through this’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actor Sonam Kapoor recently spilled the beans on the growing implications of the second wave of covid-19.
The actor addressed the covid-19 pandemic in a video message on Instagram and began by saying, I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help.”
Kapoor even went on to say, “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay at home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times.”