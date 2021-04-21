close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
Sonam Kapoor addresses growing covid-19 struggles: ‘We will get through this’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 21, 2021
Sonam Kapoor addresses growing covid-19 struggles: ‘We will get through this’

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently spilled the beans on the growing implications of the second wave of covid-19.

The actor addressed the covid-19 pandemic in a video message on Instagram and began by saying, I have decided to highlight resources in my Instagram and repost requests for help.”

Kapoor even went on to say, “These times are extremely challenging and I urge everyone to stay at home, cut down on all unnecessary travel and wear a mask at all times.”

