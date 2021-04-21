Kendall Jenner gives monochrome trend an upscale twist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality star Kendall Jenner appeared simple yet stylishly graceful as she donned solid colours giving monochrome an upscale twist.
is all about style yet with a laid-back attitude as the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star displayed her toned abs at a night-out on Sunday.
The 25-year-old grabbed dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, April 18. Earlier, in the day, her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday.
The reality star looked chic and amazing as she enjoyed her night out dressed in a monochromatic outfit, including a beige tank top and brown leather pants.
The supermodel accessorised her appearance with a cute handbag, pointed toe flats and of course, a face mask.
The daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner have it simple as she didn’t even have her nails painted.
She was seen sporting a face mask as she appeared from the eatery. On her way out, the model was accompanied by her long-time pal Fai Khadra who took her away in his luxury sedan.
However, before leaving, Kendall Jenner shared a video clip of herself making music with singing crystal bowls. She captioned the post: "for you. close your eyes and breathe :)"
"i'm not an expert! just vibrating and growing."