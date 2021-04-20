Catherine Zeta-Jones says giving birth to daughter Carys was her proudest moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Monday said giving birth to her daughter Carys was her proudest moment not winning an Oscar.

She said this while wishing Carys Zeta on her 18th birthday. Taking to Instagram she posted a picture with her daughter and online chat with Carys which took place between them.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama."





