Former Palace chef discloses Prince Philip 'simple, plain' but favourite dessert

Prince Philip’s passing has resurface many memories of the late Duke of Edinburgh with the latest being his favourite dessert.

Former Palace chef Darren McGrady took to YouTube to share about Prince Philip’s dearly loved pudding.

He shared that the Duke would get “so excited” over Crepe Islandaise or Icelandic pancakes.

“He was so excited that he'd got this recipe for the royal chefs to prepare," he said.

“He used to request it for a lot of his dinner parties.

“It's basically just jam and cream mixed together in a pancake, but it's simple, it's plain, he really enjoyed it."

The former chef revealed that Prince Philip’s trip to Iceland saw him ask for the recipe.

He added that the jam used in the recipe was sourced from plums grown in Balmoral.

“He (Philip) had these plums that he grew at Balmoral that were amazing.

“Often you'd see him stood there picking these gorgeous Victoria plums.

"The Victoria plums in the Balmoral gardens make the best plums – I know it was one of the Duke's favourites."