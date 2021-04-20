ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wants to know why the federal government banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) if it was going to hold negotiations with the religiopolitical group.



He says the facts of what happened in Lahore have still not come to light.



The former prime minister was speaking to the media in Islamabad on Saturday.

He opined that such processes do not happen in a democracy. The PML-N leader said it was not known what promises were made by the government [to TLP].

Abbasi said the National Assembly was suddenly adjourned for two days. "If the Prime Minister had the courage, he would have addressed the Parliament. There are containers in the capital, what is the fear?" he asked.



Abbasi's statement comes shortly after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that the government will present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of banned TLP.

Every Pakistani is asking why there is chaos in the country, Abbasi said in his media talk.



The protesters, he said, are saying that it was the expulsion of the French ambassador was promised. "But who made this promise?" Abbasi asked, adding that the one who is responsible is not ready to accept responsibility.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is saying that he is responsible and is working [t resolve the issues], the former PM said.